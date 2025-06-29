Meridian Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 6,250 SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Meridian Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 57,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 88,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $684,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 956,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,634,000 after buying an additional 64,197 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 573,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,559,000 after purchasing an additional 28,171 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $40.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.90. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $32.30 and a twelve month high of $40.80. The company has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

