BankPlus Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,577 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

BankPlus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,577 shares during the quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,659,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,975,000 after purchasing an additional 205,590 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,086,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,015,000 after purchasing an additional 442,126 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6,305.1% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,194,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,018,000 after acquiring an additional 6,098,077 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,899,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,379,000 after purchasing an additional 634,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,813,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,072,000 after acquiring an additional 487,824 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.0%

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $42.64 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.38 and a 12-month high of $42.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.64.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.