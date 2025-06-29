KBC Group NV Sells 12,547 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 603,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,547 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $106,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 191 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 23,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 239 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IQV opened at $157.53 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.65 and a 1-year high of $252.88. The stock has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $263.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.32.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

