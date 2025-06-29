Bay Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bay Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Bay Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Unique Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,171,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,070,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,327,000 after buying an additional 58,034 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $303.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $286.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.31. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $304.26. The company has a market capitalization of $496.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

