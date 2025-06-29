Augustine Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 236,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,879,000 after acquiring an additional 11,902 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after acquiring an additional 17,485 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $89.34 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $72.15 and a 1 year high of $90.51. The firm has a market cap of $63.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.15.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

