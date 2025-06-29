Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Increases Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 69.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,320 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,492,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,655,000 after buying an additional 1,165,955 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,994,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,790,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556,460 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,571,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947,771 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 8,903,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,917,000 after purchasing an additional 40,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,312,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,084,000 after buying an additional 123,681 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NVO stock opened at $68.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $145.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.66.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.52% and a return on equity of 80.94%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.