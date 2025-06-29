WisdomTree Dynamic International Equity Fund (BATS:DDWM) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Time to Sell?

WisdomTree Dynamic International Equity Fund (BATS:DDWM – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $39.41 and last traded at $39.62. 63,002 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 74,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.76.

WisdomTree Dynamic International Equity Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.88 and its 200-day moving average is $36.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidemark LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Dynamic International Equity Fund by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 320,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,028,000 after purchasing an additional 50,684 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Dynamic International Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Dynamic International Equity Fund by 89,662.5% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 21,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 21,519 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Dynamic International Equity Fund by 10.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Dynamic International Equity Fund by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 264,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,744,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Dynamic International Equity Fund

The WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund (DDWM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of dividend-paying developed-market equities outside the US and Canada. The index dynamically hedges currency exposure for USD investors based on three equal-weighted signals.

