Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP) Shares Down 3.2% – Time to Sell?

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.91. Approximately 11,008 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 105,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.94.

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial set a C$1.50 price target on shares of Atlas Engineered Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Desjardins set a C$1.50 price target on shares of Atlas Engineered Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$66.97 million, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.83 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.98.

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, and wall panels in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.

