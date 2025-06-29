Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP) Shares Down 3.2% – Time to Sell?

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.91. Approximately 11,008 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 105,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.94.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial set a C$1.50 price target on shares of Atlas Engineered Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Desjardins set a C$1.50 price target on shares of Atlas Engineered Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th.
Atlas Engineered Products Stock Down 3.2%
About Atlas Engineered Products
Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, and wall panels in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.
