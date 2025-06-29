Darelle Online Solutions (CVE:DAR) Shares Up 7.7% – What’s Next?

Darelle Online Solutions Inc. (CVE:DAR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 3,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 18,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Darelle Online Solutions Trading Up 7.7%

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.19. The stock has a market cap of C$344,400.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of -0.15.

About Darelle Online Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Darelle Online Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online raffle lottery system to charities in British Columbia. Its online raffle program enables charitable and nonprofit organizations to create, sell, deliver, and manage their raffle tickets and 50/50 draws through online. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Darelle Online Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darelle Online Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.