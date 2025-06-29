RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Trading 7.5% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY – Get Free Report) traded up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.66 and last traded at $4.30. 13,006 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 552% from the average session volume of 1,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

RTL Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average of $3.62.

RTL Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.1783 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. RTL Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.30%.

RTL Group Company Profile

RTL Group SA, an entertainment company, operates television (TV) channels and radio stations, and provides streaming services in Germany, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The RTL Deutschland segment operates TV, streaming, radio, digital, and publishing; owns TV channels, magazines, podcasts, and various digital offerings; and radio groups, including Antenne Bayern and Radio Hamburg.

