HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Trading 3% Higher – Time to Buy?

HelloFresh SE (ETR:HFG – Get Free Report) rose 3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as €8.13 ($9.57) and last traded at €8.09 ($9.52). Approximately 704,030 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,987% from the average daily volume of 33,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at €7.86 ($9.24).
HelloFresh Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €9.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €10.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.03.
HelloFresh Company Profile
HelloFresh SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as meal kit provider for home industry. The company offers premium meals, protein swaps, double portions, and extra recipes, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Germany, Denmark, France, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Switzerland, Sweden, Spain, Norway, Italy, and the United Kingdom.
