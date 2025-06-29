CFM Wealth Partners LLC Invests $340,000 in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 359 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $994.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,046.00 to $988.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,275.00 to $1,124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,102.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.01, for a total value of $1,704,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,261,628.34. This trade represents a 2.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Up 1.8%

BLK stock opened at $1,049.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $962.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $968.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $773.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1,084.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.41.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.84 by $0.46. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 30.09%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a $5.21 dividend. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

