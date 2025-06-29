Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,590 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 172,381,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,055,000 after purchasing an additional 91,278,009 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,550,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,177,000 after purchasing an additional 12,054,059 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12,912.1% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 24,174,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,231,000 after purchasing an additional 23,988,859 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,502,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,455,000 after purchasing an additional 751,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 115.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,862,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,455,000 after purchasing an additional 11,705,886 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $22.05 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $22.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.02. The company has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.