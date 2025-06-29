Financial Insights Inc. Has $25.82 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Financial Insights Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 392,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,753 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 10.3% of Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invst LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $72.32 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $72.51. The stock has a market cap of $70.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.28.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

