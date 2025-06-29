Root Financial Partners LLC Sells 72 Shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

Root Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 0.5% during the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 10,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,285,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 4.8% during the first quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at about $340,000. Little House Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth about $1,176,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 354,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $335,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.01, for a total transaction of $1,704,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,034 shares in the company, valued at $56,261,628.34. The trade was a 2.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on BlackRock from $1,045.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen raised BlackRock to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on BlackRock from $1,196.00 to $1,178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $1,105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,102.08.

BlackRock Trading Up 1.8%

BLK opened at $1,049.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $162.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.41. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $773.74 and a 12 month high of $1,084.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $962.39 and a 200 day moving average of $968.76.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.84 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 30.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a $5.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

