Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Purchases 40,734 Shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,495,427 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,734 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $236,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co raised its holdings in CVS Health by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $68.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.86 and its 200 day moving average is $60.86. CVS Health Corporation has a 12-month low of $43.56 and a 12-month high of $72.51. The stock has a market cap of $86.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $94.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.07 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays set a $79.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Guy P. Sansone acquired 1,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.70 per share, with a total value of $100,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,845.90. The trade was a 15.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.