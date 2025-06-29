Goodman Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 859 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sovran Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $297,000. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Little House Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.2% during the first quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $441.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $377.85 and a twelve month high of $519.88. The company has a market cap of $113.33 billion, a PE ratio of -112.58 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $454.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $458.76.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $442.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $535.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $512.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.62.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

