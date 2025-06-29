McGuire Investment Group LLC Purchases 13,441 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 358.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,441 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. American National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $301.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $100.43 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $214.49 and a 1 year high of $317.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

