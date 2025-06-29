BSW Wealth Partners Sells 84 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

BSW Wealth Partners cut its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,626 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Autodesk were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,044 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,790 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $925,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 522,797 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $154,523,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $357.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.45.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $305.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.30 billion, a PE ratio of 65.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $290.57 and its 200-day moving average is $285.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.03 and a 52 week high of $326.62.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $775,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,801 shares in the company, valued at $7,869,305. The trade was a 8.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,087 shares of company stock worth $936,607 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.