Root Financial Partners LLC Sells 548 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Root Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,413,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,198,000 after acquiring an additional 160,813 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,024,119,000. Finally, Chancellor Financial Group WB LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $840,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $203.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $169.32 and a 12-month high of $205.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.21.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

