McGuire Investment Group LLC Has $322,000 Stock Holdings in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO)

McGuire Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Veralto by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veralto

In other Veralto news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 31,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total transaction of $2,968,308.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,042.78. This trade represents a 64.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $85,266.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,938.15. The trade was a 9.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,503 shares of company stock valued at $4,396,629 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VLTO opened at $101.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.94 and its 200-day moving average is $98.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Veralto Corporation has a 1-year low of $83.87 and a 1-year high of $115.00.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Veralto had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VLTO shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Veralto from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Veralto from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Veralto from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Northcoast Research began coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.09.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

