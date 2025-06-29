Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Goodman Advisory Group LLC

Goodman Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 63.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,385 shares during the period. Veeva Systems accounts for 0.8% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $685,355,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,785,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 29,760.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,048,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,489,000 after buying an additional 1,045,188 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,260,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Veeva Systems by 413.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,219,000 after acquiring an additional 514,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $282.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.93, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.41 and a 52-week high of $291.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $759.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.38 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 27.34%. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VEEV. UBS Group lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.80.

Insider Activity

In other Veeva Systems news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $265,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,692.33. This trade represents a 4.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 3,882 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.83, for a total value of $841,734.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,565. This trade represents a 41.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,184 shares of company stock worth $1,376,179 over the last 90 days. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Further Reading

