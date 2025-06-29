Aljian Capital Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Aljian Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on GE Vernova from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Glj Research initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on GE Vernova from $387.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on GE Vernova from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on GE Vernova from $381.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $429.13.

GE Vernova Price Performance

GEV stock opened at $520.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.01, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $443.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $376.74. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.01 and a fifty-two week high of $532.59.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 5.42%. GE Vernova’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. Research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.

About GE Vernova



GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Articles

