Wealthstar Advisors LLC Invests $593,000 in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 29,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $20.15 to $20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Down 0.1%

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $19.44 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.23.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.04 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 314.61%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.