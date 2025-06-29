Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Purchased by Bay Capital Advisors LLC

Bay Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 26.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Bay Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 36,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BIV opened at $77.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.70. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.72 and a 1-year high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

