Comparing Loomis (LOIMF) & The Competition

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.6% of shares of all “Financial Transaction Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of shares of all “Financial Transaction Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Loomis and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Loomis $2.88 billion $155.24 million 17.48 Loomis Competitors $4.28 billion $1.11 billion -24.45

Loomis’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Loomis. Loomis is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Loomis has a beta of -1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 241% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Loomis’ competitors have a beta of 1.35, suggesting that their average stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Loomis and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loomis 5.40% 12.72% 4.30% Loomis Competitors -12.24% 4.31% 4.19%

Summary

Loomis competitors beat Loomis on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About Loomis

Loomis AB (publ) provides solutions for the distribution, payments, handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables. The company offers a range of solutions for cash in transit, cash management services, foreign exchange services, automated teller machines, automated solutions, and international valuables logistics, as well as operates Loomis Pay, a payment service that enables processing of various types of payment methods, such as card, cash, and digital alternatives. It serves financial institutions, banks, retailers, commercial enterprises, and other customers, as well as public sector in Sweden, the United States, France, Switzerland, Spain, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Loomis AB (publ) was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

