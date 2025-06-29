Wealthstar Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,198 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF makes up about 1.2% of Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 206,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,176,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,386,000 after purchasing an additional 89,935 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 959,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,643,000 after purchasing an additional 32,609 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF stock opened at $24.45 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.17. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.70.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

