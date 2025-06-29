Wealthstar Advisors LLC Sells 212 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of VUG stock opened at $436.40 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $316.14 and a 12-month high of $437.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $405.21 and its 200 day moving average is $401.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

