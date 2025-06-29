Strid Group LLC Has $615,000 Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Strid Group LLC boosted its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 3,533.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of RSG stock opened at $244.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $76.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.63. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.82 and a 52-week high of $258.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.31.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 34.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $232.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $233.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.68.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Republic Services

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.