Wealthstar Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Sixth Street Specialty Lending comprises about 1.3% of Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 276,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 144,096 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,035,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at about $322,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 193,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 11,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,361,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,842,000 after acquiring an additional 55,767 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $21.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.81.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Price Performance

NYSE TSLX opened at $23.75 on Friday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.58 and a 12 month high of $23.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $113.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 97.35%.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Featured Stories

