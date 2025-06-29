iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MBB. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,931,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,726,000 after purchasing an additional 121,689 shares during the last quarter. ArborFi Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,344,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 84,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,790,000 after purchasing an additional 29,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,221.2% during the fourth quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 82,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,527,000 after purchasing an additional 78,565 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $93.53 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $90.28 and a 12 month high of $96.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.47.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3251 per share. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

