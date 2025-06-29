Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE V opened at $349.13 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.70 and a twelve month high of $375.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $644.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $353.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.01.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 52.86% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.44, for a total transaction of $3,020,792.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,186.28. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 14,813 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.04, for a total transaction of $5,259,207.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,377,671.52. This trade represents a 35.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,098 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,526 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on V. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.80.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

