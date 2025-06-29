Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.79 (NYSE:APD)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.79 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, August 11th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st.

Air Products and Chemicals has a payout ratio of 54.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Air Products and Chemicals to earn $13.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.7%.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD opened at $282.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $274.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.92. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52-week low of $243.69 and a 52-week high of $341.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.14). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $373.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on APD

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.