Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 647 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 223.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LLY opened at $776.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $780.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $799.96. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $677.09 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 85.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 48.82%.

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Erste Group Bank lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Hsbc Global Res cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $936.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,011.61.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

