Sovran Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Sovran Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 355.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,327 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,518,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,375,000 after purchasing an additional 380,859 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10,525.8% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 7,045,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,979,136 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,040,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,160,000 after acquiring an additional 182,534 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,210,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,017,000 after acquiring an additional 389,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 126.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,089,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,427 shares during the period.

TLH opened at $100.81 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.74 and a one year high of $111.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.75.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

