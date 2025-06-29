WestEnd Advisors LLC Buys 794,111 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report) by 153.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,311,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 794,111 shares during the period. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF comprises 3.1% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $116,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 155.2% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000.

Get iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Price Performance

Shares of IGV opened at $107.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a one year low of $75.96 and a one year high of $110.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.25.

About iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.