Skylands Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,002,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,080 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC owned about 4.80% of Cytosorbents worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 127.0% in the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 78,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 43,900 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 16,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTSO shares. Wall Street Zen started coverage on Cytosorbents in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

Shares of Cytosorbents stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.05. Cytosorbents Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average of $1.01.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 105.04% and a negative net margin of 41.77%. The company had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cytosorbents Corporation will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

