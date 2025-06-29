Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,082 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,530,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366,297 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,151,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871,169 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,275,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,376 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,086,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,524,000 after buying an additional 747,639 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,234,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,061,000 after buying an additional 709,383 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 16.3%

EFG opened at $111.74 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $112.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.75 and a 200-day moving average of $102.98. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

