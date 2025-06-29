Citizens National Bank Trust Department Has $1.50 Million Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $439,000. Sage Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $656,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $3,606.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,694.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,533.48. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,801.49 and a fifty-two week high of $3,916.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $37.07 by ($1.71). AutoZone had a net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 56.07%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $36.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on AZO shares. Wall Street Zen raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer raised AutoZone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4,600.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on AutoZone from $4,192.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Guggenheim upped their target price on AutoZone from $3,850.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $4,135.00 target price on AutoZone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,072.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,660.00, for a total value of $17,568,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,940. The trade was a 96.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jamere Jackson sold 2,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,728.05, for a total value of $9,737,666.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,877.35. This represents a 85.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,662 shares of company stock valued at $131,999,089. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Further Reading

