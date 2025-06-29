Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) Stock Position Lifted by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 8,158,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,051,000 after buying an additional 3,993,956 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,506,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772,782 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,702,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,512,000 after purchasing an additional 580,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,079,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,825,000 after purchasing an additional 536,462 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHI opened at $22.67 on Friday. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.59 and a 12-month high of $23.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.25.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.