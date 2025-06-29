Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) Stock Position Lifted by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 8,158,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,051,000 after buying an additional 3,993,956 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,506,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772,782 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,702,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,512,000 after purchasing an additional 580,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,079,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,825,000 after purchasing an additional 536,462 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SCHI opened at $22.67 on Friday. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.59 and a 12-month high of $23.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.25.
Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
