AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) Stake Trimmed by Augustine Asset Management Inc.

Augustine Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 280,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,042 shares during the period. AppLovin accounts for approximately 21.8% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $74,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in AppLovin by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in AppLovin by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in AppLovin by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in AppLovin by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in AppLovin by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barbara Messing sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.46, for a total value of $573,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,637,194.60. The trade was a 13.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 33,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.54, for a total value of $12,318,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,760,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,023,091.02. This trade represents a 1.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,212,968 shares of company stock worth $455,062,980. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on APP. UBS Group lifted their target price on AppLovin from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 target price (up previously from $455.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AppLovin from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AppLovin from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.85.

View Our Latest Analysis on APP

AppLovin Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of NASDAQ APP opened at $333.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $112.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.25, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.63. AppLovin Corporation has a 52 week low of $60.67 and a 52 week high of $525.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. AppLovin had a return on equity of 224.65% and a net margin of 37.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.