Northcape Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,216,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 20,236.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,153,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,419 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,807,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $674,115,000 after acquiring an additional 694,651 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,534,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,164,000 after acquiring an additional 672,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,355,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,746,000 after acquiring an additional 628,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In related news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.25, for a total value of $544,762.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,709,408.75. This trade represents a 4.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of PAYX opened at $143.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.92. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.40 and a 1 year high of $161.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.81.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 45.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $155.00 price target on shares of Paychex and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup set a $158.00 target price on shares of Paychex and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.11.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

