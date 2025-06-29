American Resources (AREC) versus Its Rivals Head to Head Contrast

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) is one of 103 publicly-traded companies in the “MINING – MISC” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare American Resources to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.3% of American Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.9% of shares of all “MINING – MISC” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% of American Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of shares of all “MINING – MISC” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Resources and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American Resources $380,000.00 -$40.11 million -1.65 American Resources Competitors $8.21 billion $447.87 million -0.32

Volatility & Risk

American Resources’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than American Resources. American Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

American Resources has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Resources’ peers have a beta of 0.77, indicating that their average share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for American Resources and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00 American Resources Competitors 614 1680 3307 139 2.52

American Resources currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 393.83%. As a group, “MINING – MISC” companies have a potential upside of 22.69%. Given American Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe American Resources is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares American Resources and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Resources -12,881.75% N/A -20.29% American Resources Competitors -938.79% -12.66% -5.27%

Summary

American Resources peers beat American Resources on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

American Resources Company Profile

American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, extracts, processes, transports, and sells metallurgical coal to the steel and industrial industries. It supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.

