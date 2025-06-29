iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Bought by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DVY opened at $132.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.43 and its 200-day moving average is $131.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.78. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $144.09.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.2333 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

