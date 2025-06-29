Skylands Capital LLC Raises Stake in Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC)

Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,475 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Owens Corning accounts for about 1.9% of Skylands Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $12,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Owens Corning by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,422,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,337,000 after acquiring an additional 414,770 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,519,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Owens Corning by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 964,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,335,000 after acquiring an additional 207,677 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Owens Corning by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 744,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,849,000 after acquiring an additional 127,785 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Owens Corning by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 739,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,980,000 after purchasing an additional 12,394 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of OC stock opened at $138.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.02. Owens Corning Inc has a 52 week low of $123.41 and a 52 week high of $214.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.15. Owens Corning had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.18%.

Owens Corning declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to repurchase 12,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $199.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $203.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.80.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

