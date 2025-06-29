Life Line Wealth Management LLC Acquires 290 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Life Line Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.2% of Life Line Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Life Line Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 945,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,553,000 after acquiring an additional 48,563 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Nwam LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $87.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.09. The firm has a market cap of $48.65 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.48. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $83.30 and a twelve month high of $101.64.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3195 per share. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

