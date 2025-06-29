Hills Bank & Trust Co Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,286,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,984 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 3.3% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $46,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. Hanover Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanover Advisors Inc. now owns 51,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 73,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 19,566 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 170,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 67,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unified Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $535,000.

Shares of BSCS stock opened at $20.46 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.89 and a 12-month high of $20.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.28.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.0776 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

