Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Holdings Boosted by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,983 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $210.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $216.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.24. The company has a market cap of $590.31 billion, a PE ratio of 48.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.32.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Oracle from $145.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Oracle from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $214.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total transaction of $3,211,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,722 shares in the company, valued at $13,000,580.20. This trade represents a 19.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total transaction of $291,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,400.30. This represents a 5.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 442,366 shares of company stock worth $83,395,223. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

