Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Stake Raised by Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF makes up approximately 5.5% of Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.46% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $12,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FHLC. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 170,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 192.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 169.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,411,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FHLC opened at $63.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.05. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12-month low of $60.35 and a 12-month high of $74.48.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

