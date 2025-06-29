Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Sold by Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MGC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 105.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,088,000 after acquiring an additional 41,050 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 128,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,250,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter.

MGC opened at $224.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.85 and its 200-day moving average is $210.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $173.32 and a twelve month high of $224.72.

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

